Politics

City of Winnipeg won’t appeal impact fees decision, says mayor

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 12:14 pm
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman speaks to media.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman speaks to media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Winnipeg’s mayor says the city won’t be appealing a recent court decision on whether the city can impose “impact fees” on some new home construction.

A judge ruled in favour of the Manitoba Homebuilders Association and the Urban Development Institute last week, which launched a challenge of the city’s authority to collect the fees — also known as growth fees, on new homes and developments in certain areas — back in 2017.

The city will have to hand over the roughly $30 million collected over the past three years.

Read more: City of Winnipeg loses court battle over impact fees, ordered to pay back millions

“I certainly think that it’s in the best interests of the city to work collaboratively with the industry,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“I wouldn’t support an appeal at this time that would be initiated by the city.”

Former Manitoba Home Builders’ Association president Mike Moore, who headed the organization when the suit was filed, told 680 CJOB last week that the industry is willing to work with municipal officials.

“The whole purpose was really to seek clarity regarding the City of Winnipeg’s authority to implement this fee, and I think today’s decision provides that clarity,” Moore said.

“The development industry is ready to work with the city to create a plan for growth that works for everybody.”

Growth fees passed at City Hall
Growth fees passed at City Hall

 

City of WinnipegBrian BowmanGrowth Feescourt battleimpact feesWinnipeg growth feesManitoba Homebuilders AssociationMike MooreWinnipeg impact fees
