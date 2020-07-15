Man dies in rollover crash on Highway 118 near Minden: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Minden on Wednesday morning.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to reports that a westbound vehicle on Highway 118 had travelled over a guardrail and rolled over west of Big East Lake, about 25 kilometres northwest of the village of Minden.

OPP say the 59-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The highway lanes were closed for several hours as OPP investigated. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

