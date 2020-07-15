Peterborough man’s alleged threats deemed hate crime: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has charged with uttering threats, which police are treating as a hate crime.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday around 4:10 p.m., the man allegedly uttered racist and derogatory slurs towards the male victim in the area of Antrim Street. The victim was talking to a neighbour at the time.

Police say the man was on conditions to not communicate and maintain a certain distance from both the victim and the neighbour.

The incident was reported to police and officers investigated and located the suspect in the area of London Street.

Sean Everett Rowe, 43, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

“The Peterborough Police Service continues to track both hate crimes as well as hate incidents, incidents that may not meet the criminal threshold for charges but could support stronger sentencing down the road,” police stated.

“We encourage the public to report both hate crimes and hate incidents to us and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure our communities are safe places where everyone feels welcome.”

