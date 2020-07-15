Menu

Canada

Guelph Public Library’s Stage 3 reopening plans to take a couple weeks

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 11:35 am
Coronavirus: Here's what you need to know about going back to Halifax libraries
Halifax Public Libraries reopened on July 7 after three months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, each branch has undergone some changes that will make visits safer for the public.

The Guelph Public Library says it’s not expecting to reopen its doors on Friday as plans to welcome residents back inside branches may take a couple weeks.

Guelph will be allowed to enter Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Friday, which allows libraries to reopen all on-site services.

Read more: What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Stage 3 of reopening

But the CEO of the Guelph Public Library, Steven Kraft, said while the framework gives the institution permission to open, it is not mandated.

“Our focus over the next several weeks will be on reopening up all library locations,” he said in a statement. “We are now working alongside public health and the City of Guelph to understand how best to accommodate this new phase.”

Kraft said new procedures are being created before reopening and expects those plans to be shared with the public over the next couple of weeks.

Libraries were forced to close on March 17 under the province’s state of emergency and 120 library staff were placed on emergency leave in Guelph on April 25.

Edmonton Public Library reopens doors
Edmonton Public Library reopens doors

“Reopening takes planning, preparations, recall of staff, training and more,” Kraft said. “The priority of the library continues to be the health and safety of our customers and staff.”

Read more: Guelph’s Giant Book Sale cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The library is already offering online services and programming along with curbside pickup, which will continue.

Updates can be found on Guelph Public Library’s website.

