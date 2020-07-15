Menu

Crime

Peterborough police dog nabs teen in possession of loaded firearm, drugs: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac apprehended a teenage suspect who allegedly resisted arrest on Tuesday.
Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac apprehended a teenage suspect who allegedly resisted arrest on Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

An Oshawa, Ont., teen is facing weapon and drug charges following a pursuit in downtown Peterborough on Tuesday evening involving a police dog.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:50 p.m., a canine officer on patrol in the area of Park Street North saw a youth matching the description of a suspect in an ongoing assault investigation that stemmed from an alleged incident on July 10.

Read more: 2 men from GTA charged after Peterborough police seize crack cocaine, cash during traffic stop

Police allege the youth fled on foot when the officer attempted to stop and speak with him.

According to police, the officer cautioned the youth about running, saying the police dog, Isaac, would be sent after him. Police say the youth ignored the officer’s demands, and the dog was deployed.

The teen eventually surrendered as the dog approached him, police say.

Officers arrested the youth, and police say they found the 15-year-old in possession of the following items:

  • A loaded semi-automatic handgun with attached magazine
  • Magazine and ammunition
  • A large quantity of Canadian currency
  • Fentanyl (approximately seven grams)
  • Cocaine (approximately 13.2 grams)
  • Drug packaging

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
  • Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000

He was additionally charged with assault from the July 10 incident.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

