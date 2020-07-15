Peterborough police dog nabs teen in possession of loaded firearm, drugs: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa, Ont., teen is facing weapon and drug charges following a pursuit in downtown Peterborough on Tuesday evening involving a police dog.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:50 p.m., a canine officer on patrol in the area of Park Street North saw a youth matching the description of a suspect in an ongoing assault investigation that stemmed from an alleged incident on July 10.

Police allege the youth fled on foot when the officer attempted to stop and speak with him.

According to police, the officer cautioned the youth about running, saying the police dog, Isaac, would be sent after him. Police say the youth ignored the officer’s demands, and the dog was deployed.

The teen eventually surrendered as the dog approached him, police say.

Officers arrested the youth, and police say they found the 15-year-old in possession of the following items:

A loaded semi-automatic handgun with attached magazine

Magazine and ammunition

A large quantity of Canadian currency

Fentanyl (approximately seven grams)

Cocaine (approximately 13.2 grams)

Drug packaging

He was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000

He was additionally charged with assault from the July 10 incident.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.