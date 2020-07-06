Menu

Crime

2 men from GTA charged after Peterborough police seize crack cocaine, cash during traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 12:42 pm
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police arrested two men and seized a large quantity of crack cocaine as part of an investigation on Sunday. Peterborough Police Service

Two men from the Greater Toronto Area face drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Peterborough Police Service says its officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Reid and Hunter streets.

Read more: More Canadians are dying of drug overdoses — and coronavirus is to blame

Investigators located and seized a “large” quantity of crack cocaine and cash along with a digital scale. Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

Isaac Junior Atta, 22, of Toronto, and D’Angelo Forde, 23, of North York, were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trending Stories

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.

