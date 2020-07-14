Peterborough man damages police cruiser following domestic assault arrest, officers say

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with offences including assault causing bodily harm following a domestic incident on Monday.

The Peterborough Police Service say during Monday evening into early Tuesday, the man and the victim got into a verbal argument at a residence.

It’s alleged the man assaulted and choked the victim.

Police say a witness heard the incident and called police.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm — choking, assault, and breach of probation.

Police allege that while being transported to the police station, the man damaged the plexiglass compartment inside a police cruiser. As a result, he was also charged with mischief under $5,000.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released.

