Okanagan weather: burst of mid-week heat

After a crisp start to the second full week of July Monday morning with temperatures dipping to 4C in Kelowna, sunshine helped heat the mercury back into the 20s by midday.

A few clouds filter through during the afternoon with a daytime high around 24 degrees before conditions cool into single digits by a few degrees overnight.

Tuesday begins on another sunny note with just a few late day clouds before a more organized deck arrives on Wednesday as afternoon highs soar into the upper 20s.

Clouds return to the Okanagan on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

A chance of showers and risk of an afternoon thunderstorm returns on Thursday as a cold front drops daytime highs from around 27 C on Thursday back to 24 on Friday.

Clouds and the chance of showers linger into the weekend as afternoon temperatures settle into the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

