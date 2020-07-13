Menu

Man drowns at Manitoba quarry near Great Falls Dam

By Shane Gibson Global News
Powerview RCMP say a 21-year-old man from the RM of Ste. Anne drowned after jumping into a quarry near Great Falls Dam Sunday.
Powerview RCMP say a 21-year-old man from the RM of Ste. Anne drowned after jumping into a quarry near Great Falls Dam Sunday. File / Global News

A man is dead after police say he drowned while swimming with friends near Great Falls Dam Sunday.

Powerview RCMP were called to a quarry near the dam, located on the Winnipeg River roughly 103 km northeast of Winnipeg, shortly after 3 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba has high drowning death rate for children under 5: Livesaving Society

Police say a 21-year-old man from the RM of St. Anne, began struggling to swim after jumping into the quarry.

A group of friends tried to help, but police say the man went under the water and didn’t come up.

Read more: Deceptively calm rivers present hidden dangers: Lifesaving Society Manitoba

A group of bystanders helped pull the man ashore, where CPR was initiated.

The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said Monday.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.

Lifesaving Society Manitoba cautions residents to be safe in the water
Lifesaving Society Manitoba cautions residents to be safe in the water

 

 

