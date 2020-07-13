Man drowns at Manitoba quarry near Great Falls Dam

A man is dead after police say he drowned while swimming with friends near Great Falls Dam Sunday.
Powerview RCMP were called to a quarry near the dam, located on the Winnipeg River roughly 103 km northeast of Winnipeg, shortly after 3 p.m.
Police say a 21-year-old man from the RM of St. Anne, began struggling to swim after jumping into the quarry.
A group of friends tried to help, but police say the man went under the water and didn’t come up.
A group of bystanders helped pull the man ashore, where CPR was initiated.
The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said Monday.
Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.
Lifesaving Society Manitoba cautions residents to be safe in the water
