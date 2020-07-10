Menu

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ extended for a 6th and final season

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 12:12 pm
'The Crown' extended for a sixth and final season.
'The Crown' extended for a sixth and final season. Courtesy of Netflix

The Crown on Netflix has been extended for a sixth and final season.

It was previously announced that the series would end after the fifth season but creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan announced on Thursday.

Read more: ‘The Crown’ ending with Season 5, final Queen casting announced

“To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

Netflix also shared the news on Thursday, writing, “News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!”

In January, Morgan explained his decision to end the series based on the Royal Family with Season 5.

“At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons, but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” he said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

‘The Crown’ cast: royal family live ‘innately fascinating’ lives
‘The Crown’ cast: royal family live ‘innately fascinating’ lives

Many fans of The Crown took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement of the sixth season.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NetflixThe Crownthe crown netflixthe crown castthe crown final seasonthe crown final season detailsthe crown netflix updatethe crown olivia colmanthe crown season 6the crown season 6 details
