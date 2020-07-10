‘The Crown’ extended for a 6th and final season

The Crown on Netflix has been extended for a sixth and final season.
It was previously announced that the series would end after the fifth season but creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind.
“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan announced on Thursday.
“To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”
Netflix also shared the news on Thursday, writing, “News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!”
In January, Morgan explained his decision to end the series based on the Royal Family with Season 5.
“At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons, but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” he said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”
Many fans of The Crown took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement of the sixth season.
