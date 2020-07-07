Winnipeg girl, 13, killed in crash near Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a 13-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Portage la Prairie Monday.
Police say the girl was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by an oncoming vehicle as it was turning north onto Highway 26 around 2:30 p.m.
A 36-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl who were also in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other driver — a 44-year-old man — was treated on scene.
All four are from Winnipeg.
Police say seatbelts were in use at the time and alcohol is not a factor.
