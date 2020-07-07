Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Winnipeg girl, 13, killed in crash near Portage la Prairie: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
RCMP say a 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg died in a crash near Portage la Prairie Monday.
RCMP say a 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg died in a crash near Portage la Prairie Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES / Lee Brown

Manitoba RCMP say a 13-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Portage la Prairie Monday.

Police say the girl was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by an oncoming vehicle as it was turning north onto Highway 26 around 2:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl who were also in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other driver — a 44-year-old man — was treated on scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: Yukon man, Manitoba woman killed in crash near Whitehorse

All four are from Winnipeg.

Police say seatbelts were in use at the time and alcohol is not a factor.

One in critical following crash between school bus and car
One in critical following crash between school bus and car
© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPFatal CrashPortage la PrairieHwy 2Portage la Prairie CrashWinnipeg girl killed in crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers