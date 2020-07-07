Winnipeg girl, 13, killed in crash near Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP say a 13-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Portage la Prairie Monday.

Police say the girl was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by an oncoming vehicle as it was turning north onto Highway 26 around 2:30 p.m.

On Monday afternoon, Portage #rcmpmb responded to a two-vehicle collision on #MBHwy1 & #MBHwy26 that claimed life of 13yo female passenger. Eastbound vehicle turned north & entered intersection & was struck by westbound vehicle. Investigation ongoing. Info?https://t.co/un51g2EVwW — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A 36-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl who were also in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other driver — a 44-year-old man — was treated on scene.

All four are from Winnipeg.

Police say seatbelts were in use at the time and alcohol is not a factor.

0:50 One in critical following crash between school bus and car One in critical following crash between school bus and car