Sports

NHL, players’ association reach tentative agreement on protocols to resume season

By Stephen Whyno The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2020 8:13 pm
The NHL’s goal to keep COVID-19 off the ice
WATCH: (From July 2, 2020) The NHL's goal to keep COVID-19 off the ice

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday that the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season.

Daly said the sides are still negotiating a collective bargaining agreement extension.

Read more: Behind the Game: The hard work and passion needed to be an NHL video coach

A CBA extension is still crucial to the process, and the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership must approve that and the return to play protocols to bring hockey back this summer.

Toronto considered as NHL hub city
If ratified, it will end a pandemic-forced shutdown for 31 teams across North America that began in mid-March.

Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
