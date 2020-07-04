Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Kanye West announces on Twitter he’s running for president of the United States

By Staff Reuters
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION.”

Story continues below advertisement

The election is scheduled for November 3. There were no prior indications that West has filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

Trending Stories

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

Read more: Kanye West donates $2M, starts college fund for George Floyd’s daughter

West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, endorsed West’s Twitter post: “You have my full support!” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian West tweeted his announcement with an emoji of the American flag.

© 2020 Reuters
Kanye Westus election 2020kanye west twitterkanye west donald trumpkanye west 2020kanye west run for president
Flyers
More weekly flyers