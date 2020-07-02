Serious crash closes stretch of Manitoba highway: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking drivers to avoid a stretch of Hwy 2 after what they’re calling a serious crash Thursday.

In a tweet shortly after 1 p.m. police said officers were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Fannystelle, Man.

Carman #rcmpmb are currently on scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision. #MBHwy2 approximately 1.5 km east of Fannystelle to #MBHwy248, is closed. Please avoid the area. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 2, 2020

They say Hwy 2 is closed east of Fannystelle to Hwy 248 and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

While police have yet to release any further information, a Global News reporter driving near the area reported seeing a crash in a construction zone on Hwy 2 shortly before noon.

Two fire trucks, RCMP, and an ambulance could be seen at the scene, the reporter said.

Fannstelle is roughly 48 km southwest of Winnipeg.

