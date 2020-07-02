Menu

Serious crash closes stretch of Manitoba highway: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
A Global News team driving along Hwy 2 reported seeing a crash near Fannystelle Thursday. RCMP say a serious crash has closed the highway.
A Global News team driving along Hwy 2 reported seeing a crash near Fannystelle Thursday. RCMP say a serious crash has closed the highway. Amber McGuckin/Global News

RCMP are asking drivers to avoid a stretch of Hwy 2 after what they’re calling a serious crash Thursday.

In a tweet shortly after 1 p.m. police said officers were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Fannystelle, Man.

They say Hwy 2 is closed east of Fannystelle to Hwy 248 and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

While police have yet to release any further information, a Global News reporter driving near the area reported seeing a crash in a construction zone on Hwy 2 shortly before noon.

Two fire trucks, RCMP, and an ambulance could be seen at the scene, the reporter said.

Fannstelle is roughly 48 km southwest of Winnipeg.
Fannstelle is roughly 48 km southwest of Winnipeg. Google Maps

Fannstelle is roughly 48 km southwest of Winnipeg.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

