Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Hamilton, Ont., bike-share program relaunched after technical delays

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 9:45 pm
Hamilton Bike Share Inc. is the new operator for the city's bike program, taking over for the now departed Uber.
Hamilton Bike Share Inc. is the new operator for the city's bike program, taking over for the now departed Uber. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton’s SoBi bike-sharing program is back in business as of Tuesday following a pause after service provider Uber decided to walk away from the program in early June.

Now operated by the local not-for-profit Hamilton Bike Share Inc. (HBSI), the relaunched system spans from Ottawa Street to Dundas with over 800 bikes and 130 hubs available to rent 24/7.

The system will continue to offer pay-as-you-go (15¢ per minute) and monthly ($20 per month) membership plans, as well as a new seasonal supporter plan at $100 for six months.

Read more: Lifeline for SoBi bike-sharing program approved by Hamilton city council

Individuals who had a bike share membership in the past can log in to their account online at hamiltonbikeshare.ca or on the Social Bicycles app. Returning patrons can select a payment plan to re-subscribe.

Story continues below advertisement

New riders can also sign up on both the website and on the HBSI app.

The program is taking extra precautions during the current COVID-19 pandemic and is reassuring users that touch surfaces are being regularly sanitized on the bikes when they are serviced.

Ward 2 councillor Jason Farr, whose office received the bid and a $100,000 donation to save the bike share, says the delay in getting the system up and running was the result of technical issues around replacing Uber’s software.

Kelowna cyclist reaches for the top in Everest challenge
Kelowna cyclist reaches for the top in Everest challenge

“I guess there was a little bit more detailed work that needed to be done, including, you know, transferring all that technology from Uber or Social Bicycle’s previous tech in as short an order as possible to our interim operators,” said Farr.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Non-profit offers last-minute plan to save Hamilton’s SoBi bike share program

Story continues below advertisement

HBSI says it plans to operate the system until February 2021 via revenue from its own internal fundraising, sponsorship, user revenue and organizational contributions.

City council has approved a non-profit organization’s pitch in June to operate the program at no cost to taxpayers through the rest of this year.

Hamilton’s bike share program dates back to 2014, when the city received a $1.6-million Metrolinx grant to buy the bicycles and stations.

READ MORE: Council awards contract to build multi-use path on Hamilton’s Claremont Access

Up until its demise in early June, the program boasted 26,000 registered users.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about the resurrected Hamilton Bike Share can be directed to help@hamiltonbikeshare.ca or 289-768-BIKE (2453) ext. 1.

Calls for national bike strategy as cities expand plans
Calls for national bike strategy as cities expand plans
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UberHamilton city councilbike shareJason FarrHamilton bike lanesHamilton bike shareHamilton SoBiHamilton cyclistshamilton bike app
Flyers
More weekly flyers