Have you seen these men? Winnipeg police release latest most-wanted list

Winnipeg police and Crime Stoppers have released their most-wanted list for this month.

Police are seeking the following eight men, and are asking anyone with information to call Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Austin Chief fled from police after his involvement in a domestic incident that included assault with a weapon on May 22. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Christopher David was convicted of robbery and drug trafficking charges, and was on statutory release for only a week before disappearing. A Canada-wide warrant is out for his arrest.

Daniel Scott, who was sentenced to 34 months in prison for robbery and weapons offences, breached the conditions of his statutory release on April 26 and has not been seen since. A Canada-wide warrant is out for his arrest.

Ernest Brown didn’t show up for a court date after being charged in April of last year with various weapons offences.

Frederick Roulette is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after breaching conditions two months after his January release from jail, where he was serving time for sexual assault and uttering threats.

Police are seeking Jeremy Mondor for his role in what they say was a vicious, three-hour attack on a woman in May.

Scotty Thompson is a convicted sex offender who breached the conditions of his release in March. There’s a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest.

Torian Demas, who received a 10-year sentence for manslaughter, disappeared a day after his statutory release on May 21. His current whereabouts are unknown, and he’s the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

