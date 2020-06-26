Boat slams into, launches over other boat in Whiteshell crash

Send this page to someone via email

An 85-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a boat collision on Nutimik Lake on Wednesday morning.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP said the incident took place around 11:10 a.m. on the lake in the Whiteshell Provincial Park.

A Winnipeg man told police he was fishing with his mother on an anchored boat, when another boat came toward them at high speeds.

The second boat, operated by a 39-year-old man from Elie, Man., with two Winnipeg seniors as passengers, crashed into the first boat at a 90-degree angle and launched over it.

Police said the 85-year-old — the first man’s mother — was the only person injured in the collision.

“Operators and occupants of a vessel are reminded that everyone must keep a constant watch to avoid a collision,” said S/Sgt. Robert Chabot, RCMP Inland Water Transport Coordinator.

“Vessel operators who do not keep a proper watch may face criminal charges and/or fines.”

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and that RCMP, along with marine specialists, continue to investigate.

