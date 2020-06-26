Menu

Boat slams into, launches over other boat in Whiteshell crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
The boat that was hit on Nutimik Lake.
The boat that was hit on Nutimik Lake. RCMP Manitoba

An 85-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a boat collision on Nutimik Lake on Wednesday morning.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP said the incident took place around 11:10 a.m. on the lake in the Whiteshell Provincial Park.

A Winnipeg man told police he was fishing with his mother on an anchored boat, when another boat came toward them at high speeds.

The second boat, operated by a 39-year-old man from Elie, Man., with two Winnipeg seniors as passengers, crashed into the first boat at a 90-degree angle and launched over it.

Police said the 85-year-old — the first man’s mother — was the only person injured in the collision.

Read more: IIU clears off-duty Winnipeg police officer in boating accident

“Operators and occupants of a vessel are reminded that everyone must keep a constant watch to avoid a collision,” said S/Sgt. Robert Chabot, RCMP Inland Water Transport Coordinator.
“Vessel operators who do not keep a proper watch may face criminal charges and/or fines.”
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision, and that RCMP, along with marine specialists, continue to investigate.
Lifesaving Society Manitoba
Lifesaving Society Manitoba
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPRCMP ManitobaBoatingboatsboating accidentWhiteshell Provincial ParkNutimik LakeRobert Chabot
