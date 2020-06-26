Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap for Yeezy Gap apparel line

Send this page to someone via email

Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.

The 43-year-old rapper will design adult and kids clothing that will be sold at Gap next year.

West plans to create the new clothing line, called Yeezy Gap, as “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.”

Yeezy is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly, but Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won’t be sold at Gap.

San Francisco-based Gap Inc., whose sales are dwindling, hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers.

For Yeezy, being in Gap’s more than 1,100 stores worldwide could get the brand in front of more people.

The New York Times reports that West and Gap agreed to a 10-year deal starting this month, with the option to renew after five years.

Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap, says the brand is “excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership.”

West tweeted about the news on Friday, using the hashtag #WestDayEver.

“Yeezy and Gap form partnership #WestDayEver,” he tweeted.

YZY GAP BEGINS

MOWALOLA JOINS AS YZY GAP DESIGN DIRECTOR

KSG CARTOON MURAKAMI CUDI

JESUS IS KING FILM ON APPLE JAMES TURRELL

YZY SPLY DOC NICK KNIGHT

FOAM RUNNER RELEASE MADE IN USA

JESUS IS KING DR. DRE VERSION

WASH US IN THE BLOOD VIDEO ARTHUR JAFA#WESTDAYEVER — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also tweeted about the news using the hashtag.

“If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver,” Kardashian wrote.

If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2020

YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/Xsn5XTqgfC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2020

West has a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager.

He also told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be the creative director of the brand.

“I say things like I want to be creative director for the Gap, but I just got to give credit to the people who do creative direction at the Gap,” West said at the time. “I’ve got to give super-props to Mickey Drexler. I know he’s not at the Gap anymore. That’s a talent.”

As part of the deal announced Friday, Yeezy will receive royalties and possibly Gap stock if the line sells well.

— With files from the Associated Press