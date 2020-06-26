Manitoba Justice Minister to announce downtown Winnipeg safety investment

This story will be updated throughout the press conference.
Manitoba’s Justice Minister will be making an announcement about safety investments in downtown Winnipeg this afternoon.
Cliff Cullen will be making the announcement at the Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m., according to a provincial press release.
Last fall, Cullen announced he was directing the province’s police commission to come up with ways to make the downtown area safer; possibly including increased foot patrols, security cameras, and better lighting.
Global News will broadcast the press conference live on this web page.
Can Portage Place revamp improve safety in downtown Winnipeg?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments