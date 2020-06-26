Menu

Politics

Manitoba Justice Minister to announce downtown Winnipeg safety investment

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 12:48 pm
Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen will be announcing safety investments for downtown Winnipeg Friday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone.
Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen will be announcing safety investments for downtown Winnipeg Friday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone

This story will be updated throughout the press conference.

Manitoba’s Justice Minister will be making an announcement about safety investments in downtown Winnipeg this afternoon.

Cliff Cullen will be making the announcement at the Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m., according to a provincial press release.

Read more: Province tasks police commission to find downtown Winnipeg safety solutions

Last fall, Cullen announced he was directing the province’s police commission to come up with ways to make the downtown area safer; possibly including increased foot patrols, security cameras, and better lighting.

Global News will broadcast the press conference live on this web page.

Can Portage Place revamp improve safety in downtown Winnipeg?
Can Portage Place revamp improve safety in downtown Winnipeg?
