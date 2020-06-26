Driver accused of fleeing scene of Hwy. 7 crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

An Aurora, Ont., man is facing charges, including failure to remain at the scene of a crash, in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near Acrevale Road just east of the village of Omemee on Thursday.

Police say officers arrived and discovered the driver had fled the scene on foot. The OPP’s canine unit was called to the scene and assisted in locating the suspect, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

Jordan Dallard, 34, of Aurora was charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, obstructing a peace officer, careless driving and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 27.

