1 arrested after sawed-off shotgun, ammunition seized from Marmora home: OPP

A man faces multiple firearm offences after OPP raided a home in the village of Marmora on Thursday.
According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an ongoing investigation, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Forsyth Street, just off Hwy. 7 where they seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and other items.
One person at the residence was arrested.
Chad Lessard, 42 of Marmora and Lake Township is charged with:
- Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
- Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Careless storage of a firearm or ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Find a firearm or weapon not reported
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville via video at a later date, OPP stated Thursday.
The investigation involved the OPP’s East Region Community Street Crime Unit, Central Hastings OPP, the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response Team.
