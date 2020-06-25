Menu

Crime

1 arrested after sawed-off shotgun, ammunition seized from Marmora home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 12:41 pm
OPP seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammo from a home in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake.
A man faces multiple firearm offences after OPP raided a home in the village of Marmora on Thursday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an ongoing investigation, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Forsyth Street, just off Hwy. 7 where they seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and other items.

One person at the residence was arrested.

Chad Lessard, 42 of Marmora and Lake Township is charged with:

  • Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • Careless storage of a firearm or ammunition
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Find a firearm or weapon not reported
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville via video at a later date, OPP stated Thursday.

The investigation involved the OPP’s East Region Community Street Crime Unit, Central Hastings OPP, the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response Team.

Firearms, Firearm, Shotgun, Ammunition, Sawed-off Shotgun, Central Hastings OPP, Marmora, assaulting a peace officer, Marmora And Lake, Chad Lessard
