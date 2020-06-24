Menu

Entertainment

Dennis Quaid secretly marries girlfriend Laura Savoie

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 4:18 pm
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie attend CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary “THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH” at War Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. .
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie attend CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary “THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH” at War Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. . Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for YouTube

Dennis Quaid and his fiancée Laura Savoie are now married.

Quaid, 66, and Savoie, 27, eloped to Santa Barbara and got married on June 2 at a seaside resort.

The couple had plans for a wedding in Hawaii in April but had to change their plans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Dennis Quaid, 65, confirms engagement to 26-year-old Laura Savoie

Quaid and Savoie exchanged vows on June 2 with their pastor as a witness.

“Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” Quaid told People.

Savoie told the outlet that she has “never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day,” she added.

Quaid popped the question to Savoie, who is  PhD student at the University of Texas, in October.

Quaid has three children: son Jack, 28, with his ex-wife Meg Ryan, and twins Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone, both 12, with Kimberly Quaid.

This is the fourth marriage for Quaid.

