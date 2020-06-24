Dennis Quaid secretly marries girlfriend Laura Savoie

Send this page to someone via email

Dennis Quaid and his fiancée Laura Savoie are now married.

Quaid, 66, and Savoie, 27, eloped to Santa Barbara and got married on June 2 at a seaside resort.

The couple had plans for a wedding in Hawaii in April but had to change their plans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Quaid and Savoie exchanged vows on June 2 with their pastor as a witness.

“Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” Quaid told People.

Savoie told the outlet that she has “never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day,” she added.

Quaid popped the question to Savoie, who is PhD student at the University of Texas, in October.

Quaid has three children: son Jack, 28, with his ex-wife Meg Ryan, and twins Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone, both 12, with Kimberly Quaid.

This is the fourth marriage for Quaid.