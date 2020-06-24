Menu

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 1:09 pm
The severe thunderstorm watch was issued by Environment Canada at 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday and stretches from the Okanagan to the Alberta border.
The severe thunderstorm watch was issued by Environment Canada at 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday and stretches from the Okanagan to the Alberta border. Environment Canada

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Read more: Calgary’s June rainfall totals surpass monthly average after Sunday thunderstorms

The watch was issued at 9:28 a.m. and stretches from the Okanagan to the Alberta border, including the Arrow Lakes, Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay and Elk Valley regions.

For more about weather in your region, click here.

