Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The watch was issued at 9:28 a.m. and stretches from the Okanagan to the Alberta border, including the Arrow Lakes, Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay and Elk Valley regions.

