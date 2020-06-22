Menu

Environment

12 fire rangers battling forest fire in Stone Mills Township

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 3:25 pm
A dozen fire rangers were dropped east of Mellon Lake to fight a 18.7 hectare forest fire on Sunday.
A large forest fire in Stone Mills Township is still blazing as of Monday afternoon.

The flames were reported to the Stone Mills Township fire department Saturday night, but according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the local fire department could not access the fire due to its remote location.

The provincial spokesperson said three fire ranger crews, consisting of 12 rangers, were dropped east of Mellon Lake Sunday morning by helicopter to fight the fire.

The rangers were still working to quell the flames on Monday.

The fire has sprawled in patches across nearly 19 hectares of land. The ministry says the region is on rocky terrain and the fire is only affecting vegetation and is not a threat to local communities.

The ministry is asking anyone who may suspect a forest fire to immediately call 911 if they see smoke or flames.

