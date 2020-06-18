Bombers president Miller comes to defence of CFL commissioner Ambrosie

Winnipeg Blue Bombers president Wade Miller came to the defence of embattled CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie on Thursday.
Ambrosie has come under heavy criticism recently from CFL players, the CFL Players’ Association and league football operations personnel.
Last week, the union and a host of players took to social media to voice their displeasure with Ambrosie regarding the state of talks between the two sides on an abbreviated 2020 season.
READ MORE: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie testifies before Ontario committee on financeMiller called the CFLPA’s criticism of Ambrosie “unfair.” Ambrosie issued a lengthy statement Thursday, divulging he “and every member of the CFL’s executive team took a 20 per cent pay cut in April.”
“We really need (CFLPA) to grasp the seriousness of the situation facing the league and our teams. We’re a gate-driven league and that’s been taken right away now because of COVID and the public health concerns, which we fully understand.”It’s absolutely unfair to go at our commissioner and suggest we’re not working hard to find a recovery plan to get back to 2020 and the future. Just absolutely inaccurate and they’ve been engaged through this process.”And Miller offered examples of that.
“Last week collectively working with the Players’ Association, we sent a letter from the CFL to the federal government urging them to change wage subsidy so our CFL players would be fully eligible for that program,” he said.
READ MORE: Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers chair takes Canadian government to task over lack of CFL support“We haven’t started yet because, as we’ve told the PA, we need to ensure that we’re ready to have those discussions,” he said. “But they’re very aware of the issues that we believe we need to be discussing.
“We’ve got to make sure it’s safe for our players and financially viable for our league. That’s the work that’s going on, the teams in the league are working extremely hard to do that.
“We told them we can bring it forward once we have a full-detailed proposal of what the 2020 season can look like and to consider the different scenarios that can make financial sense for us. That takes time. Unfortunately we don’t have the better answer but nor do other leagues.”
Miller said he’s found fans — particularly those in Winnipeg — to be supportive of the league’s efforts during the current crisis.
“Our fans have been extremely supportive,” he said. “Our season-ticket members have been overwhelmingly supportive in Winnipeg and across the country, along with our corporate partners.
“We need to do this all together and make it happen. It’s a tough time and I can fully appreciate why players are frustrated. Absolutely. You know what, though? So is everybody. But we’re going to find a way to come out of this and make our league stronger going on 2021.”
Comments