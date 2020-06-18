Menu

Canada

City of Regina installing two-way bike lane on Park Street

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 4:58 pm
Concept design for the bi-directional bike lane on Park Street. .
Concept design for the bi-directional bike lane on Park Street. . Photo courtesy of City of Regina

The City of Regina will be installing a one-kilometre bike lane on Park Street.

The bi-directional bike lane will be the first of its kind for the city, which will utilize a parking lane to separate bike riders from traffic.

The bike lane will be in the northbound lane between Douglas Avenue and 17th Avenue East, which is roughly one kilometre in distance.

READ MORE: Regina says ‘no’ to mandatory bike helmets for city’s cyclists

Once complete, there will be one driving lane, one parking lane and one bi-directional bike lane going northbound. The southbound side will remain the same.

“This project is exciting for our community, providing an innovative way to travel by bike that Regina has never seen,” said Mayor Michael Fougere in a press release.

“It will improve the travel experience whether residents are walking, biking or driving, while also providing an opportunity to carry out significant infrastructure improvements through strong planning and coordination.”

Once complete, there will be one driving lane, one parking lane, and one bi-directional bike lane going northbound.
Once complete, there will be one driving lane, one parking lane, and one bi-directional bike lane going northbound.

Over $1.8 million is being invested in the project which includes improving the road surface and sidewalk from Douglas Avenue to Broadway Avenue.

The bike lane alone is estimated to cost $50,000 and will be completed by September.

READ MORE: Bike Regina proposes turning over streets in Wascana Park to pedestrians, cyclists during pandemic

The city says they are investing $250,000 per year until 2023 into bike lanes.

Regina currently has about 52 kilometres of cycling infrastructure, split between on-street bike lanes and multi-use pathways.

Ask an Expert: Cycling safety for novice riders
Ask an Expert: Cycling safety for novice riders
