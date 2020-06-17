Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Health

Police say two year old is dead after drowning in Ottawa on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2020 10:52 am
Ottawa police say a two-year-old boy drowned at Petrie Island on Tuesday evening.
Ottawa police say a two-year-old boy drowned at Petrie Island on Tuesday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police say a two-year-old boy drowned Tuesday.

Police say they were called to Petrie Island on the Ottawa River at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a missing child.

Investigators say the toddler had no vital signs when he was eventually found in the water.

READ MORE: 3 men arrested following stabbing in Ottawa’s Centretown

They say he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Support is being offered to the boy’s family and first responders who worked on the call.

Police say they’re still investigating, as is policy with sudden deaths of children under five.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ottawa boy drownedOttawa child deathOttawa drowningOttawa toddler drowningPetrie Island drowning
Flyers
More weekly flyers