Police say two year old is dead after drowning in Ottawa on Tuesday

Ottawa police say a two-year-old boy drowned Tuesday.

Police say they were called to Petrie Island on the Ottawa River at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a missing child.

Investigators say the toddler had no vital signs when he was eventually found in the water.

They say he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Support is being offered to the boy’s family and first responders who worked on the call.

Police say they’re still investigating, as is policy with sudden deaths of children under five.

