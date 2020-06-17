Hamilton police seek suspect accused of abandoning car after crash on Claremont Access

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for a 31-year-old man accused of abandoning a stolen vehicle after it reportedly crashed on the Claremont Access.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the top of the access at Rosedene Avenue, where they say officers found a white Chevrolet Cruze sedan with extensive front-end damage.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the sedan was heading south on the Claremont Access when it drifted and struck a rock face along the shoulder.

The occupants of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen on June 10, allegedly fled on foot.

After securing the area, police say officers found a woman who had been inside the sedan but determined she wasn’t criminally involved and let her go.

Story continues below advertisement

The male driver hasn’t been found, but police say they have confirmed his identity.

They’ve issued a warrant for his arrest on multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to remain and possession of stolen property over $5,000.