Medical distress call, say Kelowna RCMP, leads to large police presence, armed officers

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 6:03 pm
Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to a person in medical distress who reportedly had a weapon.
Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to a person in medical distress who reportedly had a weapon.

Several police vehicles blocked off a section of Leon Aveue in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon before eventually dispersing.

The incident, near Ethel Street, saw armed officers and a K-9 unit cordon off an apartment building while also asking citizens to stay out of the way.

Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to a person in medical distress who reportedly had a weapon.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seeking public help in tracing deceased woman’s final steps

During interactions with the public at the time, an officer could be heard saying “until we figure out it, we don’t know what type of weapon was involved, so we just want you out of the way, OK?”

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police said said the person was located and that the matter is now resolved.

Video of RCMP officers with weapons drawn on driver in Westbank First Nation
Video of RCMP officers with weapons drawn on driver in Westbank First Nation

 

