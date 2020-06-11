Medical distress call, say Kelowna RCMP, leads to large police presence, armed officers

Send this page to someone via email

Several police vehicles blocked off a section of Leon Aveue in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon before eventually dispersing.

The incident, near Ethel Street, saw armed officers and a K-9 unit cordon off an apartment building while also asking citizens to stay out of the way.

Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to a person in medical distress who reportedly had a weapon.

During interactions with the public at the time, an officer could be heard saying “until we figure out it, we don’t know what type of weapon was involved, so we just want you out of the way, OK?”

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police said said the person was located and that the matter is now resolved.

