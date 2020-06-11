2 sent to hospital in Lindsay following assault by group of teens: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital following a large group assault by teenagers in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10 p.m. a man parked his vehicle on Victoria Avenue S. to wait to pick up a family member when he was approached by a group of six to seven male teens.

Police say a confrontation broke out and the group allegedly assaulted the man.

The man’s family member arrived during the attack and attempted to intervene but she was also assaulted, police say.

The victims were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact them at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.