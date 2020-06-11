Funeral service Thursday for young Indigenous woman shot by Edmundston police

Send this page to someone via email

A funeral service is being held Thursday for Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was killed by police in Edmundston, N.B., last week.

The private service is being held in the New Brunswick community where she had moved three months ago to be near her mother and six-year-old daughter.

A dozen family members from British Columbia arrived earlier this week to support family in New Brunswick.

Police say Moore’s death came when an officer performing a wellness check allegedly encountered a woman with a knife.

The shooting is being investigated by Quebec’s independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquetes independantes.

There have been calls for a broader inquiry to review what is being called “systemic bias” against Indigenous people in the province’s policing and criminal justice systems.