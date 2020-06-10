Menu

Crime

Driver charged with stunt driving in Lindsay after travelling double the speed limit: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 11:15 am
Kawartha Lakes police charged a man with speeding and cannabis-related offences following a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Kawartha Lakes police charged a man with speeding and cannabis-related offences following a traffic stop on Tuesday. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Facebook

A driver is facing stunt driving charges in Lindsay, Ont., following a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement on Angeline Street North clocked a southbound vehicle travelling 105 kilometres per hour in a posted 50-km/h zone.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with stunt driving, drug possession — OPP

The officer conducted a traffic stop. Police allege the driver had cannabis readily available in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with stunt driving, failure to surrender a driver’s licence and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days, police said Wednesday.

The name of the accused was not released.

Police credit the arrest to a call from a resident in the area over concerns about speeding vehicles.

