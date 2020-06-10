Driver charged with stunt driving in Lindsay after travelling double the speed limit: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A driver is facing stunt driving charges in Lindsay, Ont., following a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement on Angeline Street North clocked a southbound vehicle travelling 105 kilometres per hour in a posted 50-km/h zone.

The officer conducted a traffic stop. Police allege the driver had cannabis readily available in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with stunt driving, failure to surrender a driver’s licence and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days, police said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The name of the accused was not released.

Police credit the arrest to a call from a resident in the area over concerns about speeding vehicles.

2:31 2 charged after allegedly driving almost 200 km/h in Port Hope 2 charged after allegedly driving almost 200 km/h in Port Hope