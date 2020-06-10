Menu

Crime

3 charged following multiple reported thefts from Lindsay home in mid-May

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 10:19 am
City of Kawartha Lakes police have charged three people in connection with reported thefts from a Lindsay home.
Global News Peterborough file

Three people have been charged following an investigation into multiple reported thefts from a residence in Lindsay, Ont., in late May.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on May 22, police received a report of thefts from a residence on St. Paul Street.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes woman charged with threatening to damage angler’s vehicle — OPP

Police say an investigation determined three individuals — each separately, on three occasions — entered the home on May 12 and stole property.

Police identified the suspects and made arrests.

Cherry Lynn Leclaire, 29, and Tina Marie Howe, 35, both of Lindsay, and Aren Aaltonen, 25, of Havelock were each charged with breaking and entering and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Leclaire was additionally charged with failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking. 

They were released and are all scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 6, police stated Wednesday.

