Winnipeg airport to host pop-up drive-in theatre in parking lot amid COVID-19

Soon there will be more to watch at Winnipeg’s airport than just planes.

The Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport announced Monday that with travel temporarily restricted due to COVID-19, its economy parking lot will host a pop-up movie theatre with a nine-by-five-metre HD screen.

The nightly events, part of the airport’s CAA Summer Summer Drive-In Series, kick off Thursday with a screening of the 2010 Steve Carrell and Tina Fey comedy Date Night.

“As an organization, we believe strongly in supporting the community and facilitating innovative ideas that can create a positive impact,” said Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO Barry Rempel.

“We look forward to the airport being the backdrop to this event and being part of something that will help spread joy during this difficult time.” Tweet This

The airport’s drive-in opens Thursday. Randall Paull / Global News

The drive-in series will fall in line with the province’s social-distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic and will include contactless concession delivery right to moviegoers’ vehicles.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday to the public, with a pre-sale Monday afternoon for members of sponsor CAA Manitoba.

“At CAA, we are always looking for ways to make our members’ days better, and what better way than a pop-up drive-in movie theatre to bring us together at a distance,” said CAA Manitoba president Tim Scott.

Showtimes and ticket info will be available online.

