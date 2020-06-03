California man accused of cannibalism in death of his grandmother, 90

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Please read at your own discretion.

A 37-year-old man in Richmond, Calif., has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police allegedly caught him attempting to cannibalize his recently deceased grandmother.

Officers were called to the home of Ruby Wallick, 90, and her grandson Dwayne Wallick on Monday afternoon, the Mercury News reports. They arrived to see a woman bleeding on the ground and a man attempting to consume her, police said. They said he appeared to be “digging.”

Police say officers ordered the man to stop but ultimately had to use a Taser gun and physical force to subdue him.

Ruby Wallick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwayne Wallick, who shared a residence with his grandmother, was arrested on suspicion of murder, Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy told KRON4 News.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries, police said. He was expected to be booked into jail after his release.

Investigators say they are still looking into possible motives and whether drugs were involved. As of this reporting, it’s unclear if the accused has any mental health issues.

Police will ask the district attorney to press murder charges, the East Bay Times reports.

Ruby Wallick’s cause of death has not yet been determined.