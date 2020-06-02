Pallister to announce details of $120 M wage top-up for Manitoba’s essential workers

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Brian Pallister will announce the details of a $120 million wage top-up Tuesday aimed at Manitoba’s front-line workers in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pallister said in mid-May that essential workers in both the private and public sectors will be eligible for a “one-time risk payment” directly from the province through the partnership.

The payment, made mostly by federal funding, was to be distributed how the province deemed fit.

Pallister said he would talk to local unions and associations to determine who got money, and how much, but has said the past those who qualify will likely see about $1,000.

Those details will be announced today at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The cost-shared program was promised by Ottawa last month to supplement income for essential workers, such as staff in long-term care homes, who remain on the job. About three-quarters of the funding is federal.

The money will likely flow through an online application system.