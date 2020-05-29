Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued north of Toronto

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 4:05 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 4:09 pm
Unsettled weather north of Toronto could bring on hail, and hard rain to the Greater Toronto area Friday afternoon. .
Unsettled weather north of Toronto could bring on hail, and hard rain to the Greater Toronto area Friday afternoon. . Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas north of Toronto which could bring damaging winds as well as torrential downpours.

“Conditions are favourable this afternoon for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the agency said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions

Thunderstorms are likely to move through portions of the GTA including Newmarket North York and Uxbridge as well as Northern Durham Region, and the Barrie area.

 

The general forecast for Toronto and area is calling for showers with a few thunderstorms ending early this evening then clearing. Winds will gusts could reach 40 kilometres per hour this evening and a low of 12C.

Saturday is calling for clouds with a high of 19C.

 

 

