Severe thunderstorm watch issued north of Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas north of Toronto which could bring damaging winds as well as torrential downpours.

“Conditions are favourable this afternoon for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the agency said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are likely to move through portions of the GTA including Newmarket North York and Uxbridge as well as Northern Durham Region, and the Barrie area.

78km/h thunderstorm wind gust at the Waterloo airport. This thunderstorm is now moving through Guelph. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/1s5lkuUkuS — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 29, 2020

The general forecast for Toronto and area is calling for showers with a few thunderstorms ending early this evening then clearing. Winds will gusts could reach 40 kilometres per hour this evening and a low of 12C.

Saturday is calling for clouds with a high of 19C.