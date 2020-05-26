Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg resident charged with drug trafficking following police investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 11:03 am
OPP seized drugs following a vehicle stop near Colborne, Ont., on May 21.
OPP seized drugs following a vehicle stop near Colborne, Ont., on May 21. Northumberland OPP

A Cobourg resident faces multiple drug-trafficking charges following an investigation by the OPP and the Cobourg Police Service.

As part of a joint investigation into drug trafficking throughout Northumberland County, on May 21, police say officers stopped a car on County Road 25 at Purdy Road near Colborne, Ont., in Cramahe Township.

READ MORE: 2 Port Hope residents charged with drug, weapons offences following traffic stop

Northumberland OPP say investigators seized cocaine, crystal meth, purple fentanyl, cannabis and other drug paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Ashley Goncalves, 36, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 5, OPP said Tuesday.

The investigation was led by the OPP’s Northumberland community street crime unit in conjunction with the Cobourg Police Service and assistance from the OPP’s emergency response team.

Story continues below advertisement
Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid
Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrugsDrug BustCobourgNorthumberland CountyCrystal MethNorthumberland OPPCobourg Police ServiceColborneCobourg crimedrug arrestpurple fentanylColborne crimeAshley Goncalves
Flyers
More weekly flyers