Cobourg resident charged with drug trafficking following police investigation

A Cobourg resident faces multiple drug-trafficking charges following an investigation by the OPP and the Cobourg Police Service.

As part of a joint investigation into drug trafficking throughout Northumberland County, on May 21, police say officers stopped a car on County Road 25 at Purdy Road near Colborne, Ont., in Cramahe Township.

Northumberland OPP say investigators seized cocaine, crystal meth, purple fentanyl, cannabis and other drug paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Ashley Goncalves, 36, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 5, OPP said Tuesday.

The investigation was led by the OPP’s Northumberland community street crime unit in conjunction with the Cobourg Police Service and assistance from the OPP’s emergency response team.

