Loaded shotgun, drugs seized in Manitoba raid

Two people are facing charges following a raid at a home in the RM of Alexander.
Powerview RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Louis Riel Drive in the rural municipality northeast of Winnipeg Thursday morning.
In a release Friday, police say officers found a loaded shotgun, cocaine, pot, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia inside the home.
Deryk Dumas, 41, and Mavis Sinclair, 41, are each facing a number of drug and weapons charges.
RCMP are continuing to investigate.
