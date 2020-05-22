Loaded shotgun, drugs seized in Manitoba raid

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges following a raid at a home in the RM of Alexander.

Powerview RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Louis Riel Drive in the rural municipality northeast of Winnipeg Thursday morning.

On May 21, Powerview #rcmpmb executed a search warrant at a home on Louis Riel Drive, in the RM of Alexander. Officers seized drugs & a loaded shotgun. Deryk Dumas & Mavis Sinclair have been charged with drug & firearm offences. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/YNUfDjl3xj — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 22, 2020

In a release Friday, police say officers found a loaded shotgun, cocaine, pot, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Deryk Dumas, 41, and Mavis Sinclair, 41, are each facing a number of drug and weapons charges.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

