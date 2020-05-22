Menu

Crime

Loaded shotgun, drugs seized in Manitoba raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 5:02 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 5:04 pm
Two people are charged following a raid at a home in the RM of Alexander Thursday.
Two people are charged following a raid at a home in the RM of Alexander Thursday. RCMP/Handout

Two people are facing charges following a raid at a home in the RM of Alexander.

Powerview RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Louis Riel Drive in the rural municipality northeast of Winnipeg Thursday morning.

In a release Friday, police say officers found a loaded shotgun, cocaine, pot, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Deryk Dumas, 41, and Mavis Sinclair, 41, are each facing a number of drug and weapons charges.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

