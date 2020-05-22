Man shot on Selkirk Avenue Winnipeg’s latest homicide, police to release more details

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are expected to release more information about the city’s latest homicide Friday.

In a release Friday police said they’re investigation the city’s 16th homicide of the year after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a North End home Thursday morning.

They say officers found the wounded man on the front steps of a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Selkirk for a report of a male that had been shot. An adult male was located suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. https://t.co/yL7RRX5lbv — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 22, 2020

The 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver wouldn’t say how many times the man was shot or if police have identified a suspect at a Friday morning press conference.

He said it’s too early to say if the shooting is gang related, but did say investigators don’t believe the homicide was random.

The victim isn’t being identified until next of kin notifications are made, Carver added.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg appears to be keeping a similar pace for the number of homicides as it saw in 2019 — when the city ended up with record-setting number of homicides.

Last year, when Winnipeg ultimately saw 44 homicides, police say there had been 16 slayings by May 22.

Carver said homicides are random and wouldn’t speculate on

Winnipeg’s 15th homicide victim of 2020, Marie Morin, 46, died in hospital after she was found injured in a suite at an apartment building in the 300-block of Redwood Avenue Friday night.

Brandon Carl Starnyski, a 45-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order in connection to her killing.

Police believe Morin had been visiting her boyfriend when she was assaulted and suffered a significant laceration.

