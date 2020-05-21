Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police charge 30-year-old man in sex assault investigation, fear there may be more victims

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 11:12 am
Toronto police say they have charged Brent Aarssen, 30, in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
Toronto police say they have charged Brent Aarssen, 30, in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Toronto police handouts

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said on Monday a man allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

On Tuesday, Brent Aarssen was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with choking, assault, overcoming resistance to indictable offence by administering a drug and unlawfully in a dwelling.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect in 2 alleged sexual assaults in Toronto’s north end

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday via teleconference.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto Sexual AssaultToronto sex assaultJane Street Sex AssaultSt. Clair Avenue West Sex Assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.