Toronto police charge 30-year-old man in sex assault investigation, fear there may be more victims

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is facing numerous charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said on Monday a man allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

On Tuesday, Brent Aarssen was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with choking, assault, overcoming resistance to indictable offence by administering a drug and unlawfully in a dwelling.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday via teleconference.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

