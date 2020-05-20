Calgary Cares: Kids create sidewalk Monopoly board to bust out of boredom during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A classic board game has come to life in Calgary.

With chalk in hand, four kids from two families drew Monopoly squares on a sidewalk to bust out of boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Edmontonians bring a classic board game Monopoly to life

“Because we’re two separate families, we still want to be able to do stuff together and we kind of got bored of sitting in our houses,” Tyler Bidyk said Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“So we kind of wanted to create something that we can do together while still having fun and socially distancing. So it was really just about finding something creative to do together from six feet apart.”

Calgary children busted out the chalk to create a life-sized version of Monopoly. Global News

They love the reactions they are getting from people.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Lethbridge woman uses sidewalk chalk art to inspire others during pandemic

“Sometimes, we’ll be sitting out in the corner and they won’t notice that we’re there, and they’re like, ‘Whoa, whoever did this, I respect them.’ So it’s kind of fun to hear the response it’s getting from our neighbours,” Bidyk said, noting that it was his sister’s idea.

Calgary kids created a sidewalk chalk version of Monopoly to put their boredom at bay during the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

The artwork can be seen on Westpark Court Southwest in the community of West Springs.

1:03 Calgary Cares: Cartoons for a cause Calgary Cares: Cartoons for a cause

“One rule is obviously you have to keep six feet apart so then we can still properly socially distance, and special prizes are ice cream for the winner,” Bidyk said.

Calgary kids created a sidewalk chalk version of Monopoly. Global News