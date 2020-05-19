2 Toronto-area teens charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug-related charges following an investigation at a multi-unit residence in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers received a call about an unwanted party in the common area of an apartment complex on Aylmer Street North.

Police say officers discovered two youths in one of the units, allegedly with illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia. During a search of the youths, police say they were found in possession of 85 grams of crack cocaine, 92 grams of fentanyl, weigh scales and approximately $14,300 in cash.

A 17-year-old boy from Brampton, Ont., and a 15-year-old boy from Toronto were both arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 17-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

The co-accused were held in custody and appeared in court on Monday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the youths cannot be released.

