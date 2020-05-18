Man charged in R.M. of West Interlake homicide

Ashern RCMP have a man in custody after a homicide in the R.M. of West Interlake earlier this weekend.
On Friday, Mounties were called to a home where the victim, a 35-year-old man from Vogar, Man., was found fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
Mounties say they’ve charged 24-year-old Zachary Desjarlais of Vogar with manslaughter.
He’s scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Gun crimes in Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS