Man charged in R.M. of West Interlake homicide

Ashern RCMP have a man in custody after a homicide in the R.M. of West Interlake earlier this weekend.

On Friday, Mounties were called to a home where the victim, a 35-year-old man from Vogar, Man., was found fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties say they’ve charged 24-year-old Zachary Desjarlais of Vogar with manslaughter.

He’s scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

