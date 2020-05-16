Habs and IGA join forces to collect refundable containers

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens and IGA grocer are teaming up for the next three Saturdays — including this one — to collect refundable containers in the Bell Sports Complex parking lot.

Starting today, the initiative will also take place on May 23 and 30 at the Montreal Canadiens’ training facility parking lot on the south shore. The initiative will benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the Charles-Bruneau Foundation.

The event invites all greater Montrealers to go to the Bell Sports Complex parking lot, located in Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to donate their deposit-refund containers. The proceeds raised will go to the two organizations the work for the health and well-being of youth in Quebec.

Here are the guidelines that are being asked to follow:

Returnable containers must have been thoroughly rinsed

All containers must be sorted in advance, so glass bottles are separated from plastic ones and cans, and bags must be placed in the trunk of your car

Consumers must remain in their vehicle upon arrival – in order to minimize contact, volunteers will be responsible for collecting bags from the trunk of your car

Glass bottles must be easily accessible to volunteers, since they will be collected first

