Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Say hello to my little reboot: A ‘Scarface’ remake is coming

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 1:52 pm
Actor Al Pacino stars in 'Scarface' (1983).
Actor Al Pacino stars in 'Scarface' (1983). Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Say hello to Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who will direct the reboot of Scarface for Universal Pictures.

Deadline reports that the project has been in development for “quite some time.”

According to the outlet, the reboot will be set in Los Angeles and its shooting script will be off of Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s version. The brothers have been working with the project for at least three years.

READ MORE: Front-line doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie thanks to All-In Challenge

The story of Scarface has been adapted numerous times, with the 1983 classic film starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer being the most recent.

Variety reports that Guadagnino’s version of Scarface will be “a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 films.”

Story continues below advertisement

Scarface will be produced by Dylan Clark for Dylan Clark Productions, alongside executive producers Scott Stuber, Marco Marabito and Brian Williams.

No release date or further casting details have been released.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Al PacinoscarfaceLuca GuadagninoLuca Guadagnino scarfacenew scarfaceoriginal scarfacescarface 2020scarface al Pacinoscarface castingscarface remakescarface remake detailsscarface remake Luca Guadagnino
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.