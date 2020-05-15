Say hello to my little reboot: A ‘Scarface’ remake is coming

Send this page to someone via email

Say hello to Call Me by Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who will direct the reboot of Scarface for Universal Pictures.

Deadline reports that the project has been in development for “quite some time.”

According to the outlet, the reboot will be set in Los Angeles and its shooting script will be off of Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s version. The brothers have been working with the project for at least three years.

The story of Scarface has been adapted numerous times, with the 1983 classic film starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer being the most recent.

Variety reports that Guadagnino’s version of Scarface will be “a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 films.”

Scarface will be produced by Dylan Clark for Dylan Clark Productions, alongside executive producers Scott Stuber, Marco Marabito and Brian Williams.

No release date or further casting details have been released.