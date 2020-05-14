Norwich Township senior identified as victim of fatal crash near Seaforth: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 76-year-old man has been identified by provincial police as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Seaforth, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of North Line and Hydro Line Road around 1:40 p.m. following a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and SUV.

The northbound motorcyclist had been stopping to turn left onto Hydro Line Road when he was struck from behind by an SUV, investigators determined.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified on Thursday as Allan Cohoe, 76, of Burgessville, Norwich Township.

A post-mortem examination will take place Thursday, police said.

The condition of the SUV driver was not immediately available.

No other information has been released.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-542-8314.