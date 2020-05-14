Residents on lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph asked to report water levels

Send this page to someone via email

People with residences on lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph are being asked by the district to report their water levels by June 5.

The District of Muskoka says it’s working to advocate concerns to the province of Ontario regarding high water levels in the region.

Residents with property on lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph can report water levels that have been recorded from structures on their property, including a boathouse or a non-floating dock.

This year, some areas of Muskoka are experiencing high water levels.

In 2019, Muskoka Lakes Township, Bracebridge and Huntsville declared states of emergency due to devastating flooding in the region.

