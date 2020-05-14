Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Residents on lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph asked to report water levels

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 1:01 pm
Dawn on Lake Rosseau in the Muskoka region of Ontario on Sept. 12, 2012.
Dawn on Lake Rosseau in the Muskoka region of Ontario on Sept. 12, 2012. The Canadian Press /Mark Spowart

People with residences on lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph are being asked by the district to report their water levels by June 5.

The District of Muskoka says it’s working to advocate concerns to the province of Ontario regarding high water levels in the region.

READ MORE: The worst of the Muskoka floods is over, but residents still grapple with the aftermath

Residents with property on lakes Muskoka, Rosseau and Joseph can report water levels that have been recorded from structures on their property, including a boathouse or a non-floating dock.

This year, some areas of Muskoka are experiencing high water levels.

In 2019, Muskoka Lakes Township, Bracebridge and Huntsville declared states of emergency due to devastating flooding in the region.

Muskoka Region recovering after spring flooding
Muskoka Region recovering after spring flooding
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MuskokaMuskoka newsLake MuskokaLake JosephMuskoka districtLake RosseauMuskoka District Watershed PlanMuskoka Lake JosephMuskoka Lake RosseauMuskoka Watershed
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.