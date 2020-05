Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a fire has erupted inside a home under construction in Aurora, Ont., on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the house near Yonge Street and St. John’s Sideroad at around 3:47 a.m.

Police say the home is unoccupied and currently under construction.

Police say no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews were still battling the fire.

Firefighters on scene battling a fire at a home under construction in Aurora. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

