Crime

Police seek suspects in credit card distraction thefts in Burlington and Oakville

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 13, 2020 5:34 pm
Halton Regional Police say three suspects allegedly stole credit cards from four elderly women while distracting them in the parking lot of businesses in Burlington and Oakville.
Halton Regional Police

Police are searching for three suspects in a series of credit card thefts in Halton region.

Between May 4th and May 7th, police say four elderly women were targeted at a Walmart and Shopper’s Drug Mart in Burlington and a Longo’s and Metro in Oakville.

After the women used their cards at those businesses, the thieves allegedly distracted them in the parking lots and stole the cards, going on to withdraw cash and buy retail goods.

READ MORE: Arson suspect lit himself on fire while trying to torch cars in Halton Hills, say police

The victims have lost more than $5,000 as a result of the thefts.

All three suspects are described as men between 25 and 30 years old, all wearing surgical masks, and were last seen driving an older model grey or silver Ford Edge, possibly from between 2010 and 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-825-4747 ext. 2344 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by web or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

